IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,182,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.23. The stock had a trading volume of 768,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,493. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

