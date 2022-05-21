Idle (IDLE) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Idle (IDLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Idle has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $6,763.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.80 or 0.12460150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 348.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.28 or 1.86610114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,105,686 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

