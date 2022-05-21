Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Sells $43,503.77 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.