Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $473,700.16 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $473,700.16 and approximately $10,572.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

