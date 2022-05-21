Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

