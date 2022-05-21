Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $330,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,096,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,188,427. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.