Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Acquires $289,500.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTOS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.