Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases $195,800.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 479,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

