Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Anthem by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

