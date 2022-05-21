Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells $145,022.58 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dynatrace by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

