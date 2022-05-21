Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £50,760 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £50,760 ($62,573.96).
Shares of HSP opened at GBX 572 ($7.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 578.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.12. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Hargreaves Services (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.