Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £50,760 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £50,760 ($62,573.96).

Shares of HSP opened at GBX 572 ($7.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 578.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.12. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

About Hargreaves Services (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.