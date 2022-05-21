Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.77.
PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of PODD stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.34.
In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,781,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,901,000.
Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
