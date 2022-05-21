Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.77.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.34.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,781,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,901,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

