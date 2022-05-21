Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Intapp stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 136,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

