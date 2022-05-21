Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $67.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of IART stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $14,479,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

