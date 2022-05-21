Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $8.06

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $62.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00027379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 720.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.37 or 0.08558460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 229.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00507672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,098.29 or 1.83848305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,819,855 coins and its circulating supply is 233,776,568 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.