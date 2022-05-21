Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

NYSE:IVA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

