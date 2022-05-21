Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
NYSE:IVA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
