Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,289 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Invitation Homes worth $525,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 4,581,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,042. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

