IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $201.83 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average is $241.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

