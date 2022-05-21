iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 26.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 259.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. 1,931,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,713. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

