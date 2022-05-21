iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $81.66. 14,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 29,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.
