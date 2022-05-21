iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $65.01.

