iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $214.88. 1,435,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,375. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

