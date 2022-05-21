iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 339.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.