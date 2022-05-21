iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $448.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.