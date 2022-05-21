iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.