ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

