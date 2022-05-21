J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $212.56 Average PT from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 1,060,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

