Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310 ($3.82).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.