Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($40.63) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ETR JEN opened at €25.48 ($26.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €22.32 ($23.25) and a twelve month high of €37.80 ($39.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

