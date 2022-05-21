Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of JOUT opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.