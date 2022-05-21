JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMSO. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30 ($0.37).

HMSO opened at GBX 27.22 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($95,537.48). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($36,841.16).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

