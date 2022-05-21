K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,832 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ambev by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36,230,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,587,530. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

