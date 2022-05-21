K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,866,200. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Insiders have sold a total of 337,900 shares of company stock worth $3,181,224 over the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

