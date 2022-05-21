K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
