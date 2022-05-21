Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.