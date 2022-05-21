Karura Price Hits $0.57 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Karura has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $655,228.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 341% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

