Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Katapult from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

KPLT stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.18. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

