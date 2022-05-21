Kebab Token Price Reaches $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kebab Token has a market cap of $21,590.96 and approximately $41.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.34 or 0.12703338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 420.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00500833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,465.93 or 1.85081747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

