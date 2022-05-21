KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

