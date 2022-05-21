Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

KROS stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

