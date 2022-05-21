Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.