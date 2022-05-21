Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 13th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:KRC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

