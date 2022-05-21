Klever Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $67.46 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klever has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

