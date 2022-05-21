Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $177.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($201.04) to €189.00 ($196.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 251,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.