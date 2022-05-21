KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

