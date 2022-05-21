KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Twilio accounts for 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TWLO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,328. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $412.68.
In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,085 shares of company stock worth $2,066,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
