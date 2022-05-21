KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $7.16 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. NVIDIA comprises 6.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

