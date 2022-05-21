Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.31. 819,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.89. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

