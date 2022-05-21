Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,830,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

