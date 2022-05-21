Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after purchasing an additional 517,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $639,469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after purchasing an additional 247,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,439. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.