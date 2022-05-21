Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,725 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 45.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,181,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,286,000 after buying an additional 311,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.12. 9,870,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,040,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

